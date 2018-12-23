Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to hold a public meeting in Mianwali on January 17 next year.

“Inshallah PTI plans to hold a jalsa [public meeting] in Mianwali on 27 th January to be addressed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque.

He said this will be the first public address by the prime minister after the formation of the PTI government.

The PTI, which came to power following July 25 general elections, completed its initial 100 days in office last month.

