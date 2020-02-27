PM Imran Khan departs for Qatar on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has left for Qatar on a day-long visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar are accompanied the prime minister.

The focus of the visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments between both the Islamic states.

During the visit, the prime minsiter will hold meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

PM Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community.

This is the second visit of the PM Imran Khan to Qatar after taking oath of his office. Earlier in 2018, PM Imran Khan visited Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, then Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari.

