ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated the government can’t confine 220 million people to their homes through a complete lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at a media talk, he announced a “historic” relief package for the construction sector.

Stressing the need for striking a balance between the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and providing livelihoods to daily wagers, the prime minister said how can they ask the people to stay home even if they are hungry.

He said meetings take place on a daily basis to take stock of the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Khan said the government wants to push ahead with its fight against the pandemic without causing any hardships to the poor. The government is bringing incentives for the construction sector in order for all industries linked to it to resume functioning, thereby providing a means of income to daily wage earners.

More to follow….

