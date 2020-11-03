ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a major relief package of power tariff for small and medium industries to help reduce their production cost, enhance exports, and create wealth.

Speaking to media alongside members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Khan said electricity supplied to the country’s industries is 25 per cent costlier than that provided in regional countries.

Unveiling the package, he said small and medium industries that will use additional power as compared to their previous bills will be supplied power at 50 per cent reduced rate from November 1 until June 30.

For example, he explained, if an industrial unit would buy electricity at a rate of 16 rupees per unit and now it will get the same on 50 per cent discount on consuming additional electricity. He said it has also been decided to provide additional electricity at 25 per cent discounted rates to all the industries, including big and small units, for next three years.

PM Khan said the electricity will be provided to industries on off-peak hours’ basis throughout the year.

He said it was unfortunate that our industrial products could not compete with other countries due to expensive electricity as a result of costly power agreements signed by the previous governments.

The premier said this package will reduce cost of production, enhance Pakistan’s exports, and create wealth. He said due to prudent economic policies of the government, a record sale of cement, motorcycles, and cars have been witnessed, whereas our construction sector is also progressing at a great pace.

