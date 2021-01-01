ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that his New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Our Ehsaas programme provides social security & our health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access. My New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. One, universal health coverage to all our citizens. It has begun in KP & will soon in Punjab & GB.”

The prime minister expressed the hope that other provinces will replicate this programme.

His second project is to start his government’s most ambitious nationwide project “Koi Bhuka Na Soyay”(No one should sleep hungry in Pak) under the Ehsaas programme, PM Khan disclosed. By the end of the year 2021, these two projects will move “us closer to our goal of making Pak a welfare state,” he added.

He said 2020 was a tough year for the country and people across the world because of Covid-19. “But by the grace of God, we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our ppl[people] but also saved them from hunger. We are moving forward to making Pakistan a Welfare State.”

