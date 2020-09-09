ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch ‘Roshan Digital Account’ project on Thursday (today) aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The project finalized by Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and his ministry would be launched by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country.

Under the project, Pakistani diaspora would be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message ahead of the inauguration said that the programme would provide better investment opportunities to overseas Pakistanis, who are an asset of the country.

“It is our top priority to provide facilities to Pakistanis living abroad,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an effort to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 20 granted approval for the launch of ‘Roshan Digital Account’ project.

