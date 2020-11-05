ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hosted by Russia on November 10 as a video conference, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited PM Imran Khan to attend the summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), sources told ARY News.

The premier will attend the summit hosted by Russia on November 10, whereas, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra and heads of other members countries will also participate in the SCO’s upcoming meeting.

The observers from Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia will attend the forthcoming summit. Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal will also participate in the event as SCO dialogue partners.

Russia is hosting the meeting as a video conference due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Russia holds the SCO chairmanship in 2019-2020.

The Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will deliberate upon important issues including trade cooperation, global political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, peace efforts in Afghanistan and terrorism, said sources.

Earlier in October, a statement from SCO press service earlier had said that the SCO leaders will discuss the strengthening and further development of cooperation within the framework of the SCO, including in the context of the global political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The member states will focus on ways to promote the SCO member states’ practical interaction in politics, security, trade and the economy, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as political dialogue, above all in the interests of stability in the SCO space. They will also discuss the enhancement of their countries’ trade and economic collaboration and coordination at the main international venues,” it reads.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international assembly comprising Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus have observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey have the status of SCO dialogue partners.

