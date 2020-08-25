Web Analytics
Will not give NRO, says PM Imran as Senate rejects money laundering bill

Imran Khan, anti-money laundering bill second amendment bill 2020 FATF NRO opposition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would not give NRO to the opposition as it would be a betrayal of nation’s trust, soon after the Senate rejected the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that today in Senate the opposition defeated two critical FATF-related bills, Anti Money Laundering and ICT Waqf bills.


“From day one I have maintained that the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders and the country’s interests are divergent,” he said.

The prime minister said that as accountability noose has tightened, the opposition leaders have become desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning, by seeking to undermine governments effective Covid-19 strategy – a recognised global success story – and now by trying to sabotage Pakistan efforts to exit FATF grey list.


“Opposition tries to hide behind the facade of democracy to protect their loot & plunder,” he said and added that to blackmail for NRO by defaming NAB, they would even have Pakistan put on FATF blacklist to destroy nation’s economy and increase poverty.

“They keep threatening to bring down govt unless given NRO.”

The prime minister said that the let him make clear that no matter what happens, my government would not allow any NRO as it would be a betrayal of nation’s trust in holding plunderers of public wealth accountable.

“Musharraf gave NROs to the two political leaders which quadrupled our debt and a destroyed economy. There will be no more NROs,” he concluded.

Read More: NA approves anti-money laundering amendment bill amid opposition’s protest

The remarks of the prime minister came after the opposition withdrew its support towards the government in ensuring passage of the anti-money laundering (second amendment) bill 2020 in the upper house of the Parliament.

The bill was tabled by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and was rejected by the Senate, where opposition parties enjoy a majority.

