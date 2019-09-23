PM Imran Khan, Senator Graham discuss Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: United States (US) Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York to discuss Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, both the leaders discussed matters related to mutual interest between both the countries and the overall situation of South Asia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while showing grave concern over the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, lauded the role of Senator Graham for strengthening Pak-US ties.

The premier said a human tragedy is being witnessed in occupied Kashmir due to Indian lockdown in the valley. “Indian steps are a clear threat to regional peace and stability.”

He said the United States can play a positive role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Commenting on Afghan issue, Imran Khan said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghan Peace Process will restart soon.

On the occasion, Senator Graham said Pak-US partnership is in favour of both countries. He said Pakistan has a significance regarding reconciliation and peace process in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Secretary-General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan, who is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation in the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on Friday, September 27.

