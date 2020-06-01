Sindh governor calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday where they discussed overall situation of COVID-19 in the province, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan and Governor Imran Ismail have also discussed the crash aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Karachi.

Governor Ismail said that the reduction in petroleum products’ prices will provide relief to the nationals.

The prime minister praised the efforts of Sindh governor for the resolution of public issues.

