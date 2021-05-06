PM Imran expresses sorrow over demise of APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai.

On Wednesday, Ashraf Sehrai died in the custody of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a Tweet, he said deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.

Deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri ldr Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody. India’s oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on int community’s collective conscience. We will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 5, 2021

PM Imran further said Indian operation of Kashmir is a blot on the international community’s collective conscience.

He said we will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Councils’ resolutions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing his deep grief and sorrow said Ashraf Sehrai made a significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has been laid to rest in tight military siege in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara.

