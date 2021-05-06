Web Analytics
PM Imran expresses sorrow over demise of APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai.

On Wednesday, Ashraf Sehrai died in the custody of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a Tweet, he said deeply saddened by demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody.

PM Imran further said Indian operation of Kashmir is a blot on the international community’s collective conscience.

He said we will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Councils’ resolutions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing his deep grief and sorrow said Ashraf Sehrai made a significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has been laid to rest in tight military siege in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara.

