PM Imran expresses sorrow over demise of Seth Abid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain.

In a condolence message on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Khan said Seth Abid was one of the early donors of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore.

Seth Abid passed away in Karachi on Friday. His funeral prayers were offered the other day after Asr prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque in Phase II, DHA, Karachi. He hailed from Kasur.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the death of Seth Abid Hussain and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

