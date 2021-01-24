PM Imran Khan promises special package for farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that South Punjab was badly neglected by the previous governments, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was talking to the members of the National Assembly (NA) hailing from South Punjab who called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed various matters.

During the meeting, the delegation of lawmakers including, Malik Aamir Dogar, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Noor Muhammad Khan also held talks on South Punjab Secretariat and special package for farmers.

“South Punjab was denied basic facilities including education and health in the past”, the premier said and added that recommendations are being finalized for the special package for the farmers.

Meanwhile, the premier assured not to leave the people of South Punjab alone.

Read more: ECC approves import of 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia

Last year in the month of August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to provide the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by increasing support prices for wheat producers.

A meeting of the Price Control Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to extend the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by hiking support prices for wheat producers for the coming year.

Comments

comments