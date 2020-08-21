Enacting FATF-related legislation a national duty of govt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting for reviewing the political, economic situation and progress of the legislations related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the ruling political party and cabinet members to hold consultations over the current political and economic situation of the country.

PM Imran Khan was apprised over the progress of FATF-related legislations. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan gave a briefing to the premier regarding the government and opposition’s dialogues for passing the regulations.

The premier said that the federal government considered completing the FATF-related legislations as its national duty, on the other hand, the opposition tried to get NRO from it.

He criticised that those rejected by the national are now busy in hiding their corruption. He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government faced difficulties and challenges during its two years.

The premier said that the federal government put its focus on revival of the national economy.

Read: ‘Historic day’: FATF-related bills sail through National Assembly

Earlier on August 13, the federal government had tabled bills pertaining to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the upper house of the Parliament, Senate.

According to details, the bills had been tabled in the upper House included Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020, Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2020, and Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill 2020. The bills were tabled by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the session chaired by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The bills had been forwarded to the concerned standing committees for further deliberations.

The National Assembly had passed FATF-related bills on August 12 that aimed at checking money laundering and terror financing after the government and the opposition evolved consensus paving the way for their smooth passage from the house.

