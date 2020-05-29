Conclusive probe into sugar scandal a historic move, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the conclusive investigation into sugar scandal and publicising its probe report as ‘historical moves’ of the present government, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan praised the high-level investigation and publication of the probe report of sugar scandal while chairing a meeting of the ruling party and government spokespersons today.

Sources told ARY News that different matters related to coronavirus pandemic, economic and political developments were discussed in the meeting.

The premier was also briefed over the sugar scandal’s inquiry report.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government made ‘historical moves’ by conducting an investigation into the sugar scandal and publicising its report.

He added that ‘mafias’ have turned the politics into business and corrupt politicians always helped mafias while remaining into politics. He further said that nobody has paid attention over the wrongdoings for looting the national treasury for a long time.

Commenting on the pandemic situation, the premier said that the spread of COVID-19 created economic instability in the country. He said that the present government took the best decisions to fight coronavirus.

The participants of the meeting also held discussions over the forthcoming budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

PM Imran Khan vowed that the government will ensure the protection of the Pakistani nation and weak segments of the society in the next budget.

