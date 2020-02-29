ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed a historic peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban in Qatar today.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the signing of the accord, he said: “We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban. This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people.”

“I have always maintained that a pol[itical] solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.”

Now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 29, 2020

He stressed that now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay.

“My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed.

Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan,” he reiterated.

Read More: US, Afghan Taliban ink historic peace deal

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement during a ceremony in Dohar, Qatar.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qatari Emir and representatives from fifty countries.

Comments

comments