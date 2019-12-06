PM Imran Khan directs for stern steps to check price hike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed for stern steps to check price hike of the essential commodities across the country.

He was addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review steps taken by the provincial governments regarding control on prices of essential items, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran Khan emphasized to establish an integrated system of future planning to ensure the provision of essential items according to the requirements of the country.

This will not only help ensure the cultivation of required commodities but also lead to timely decisions for imports and exports.

He underscored that the provision of relief to people from poor and lower income backgrounds is top priority of the incumbent government.

Imran Khan directed for taking administrative steps for effective control of prices. He said he will personally chair the meeting on price control every week.

Expressing serious concern on adulteration in eatables, medicines and other products, PM Imran Khan said corruption in items of eating is a serious issue that poses direct threat to society.

He directed to collect data on adulteration in the first phase in order to devise an action plan to eradicate this menace.

