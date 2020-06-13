LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over the implementation status of SOPs in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to further tighten the implementation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Lahore to review measures against novel coronavirus.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to take strict action against those violating COVID-19 SOPs, laid down by the government.

“People must wear masks, maintain social distancing and take other precautions at any cost,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

Matters pertaining to overall coronavirus situation, political and economic situation of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Read More: Time has arrived to strictly implement SOPs against COVID-19: PM

The Punjab Governor apprised the premier that over 1.2 million poor families have been provided ration bags under Punjab Development Network.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun also called on Prime Minister in Lahore.

The provincial minister apprised the Prime Minister about the steps taken to implement university roadmap in the province.

It must be noted that Punjab recorded 2,705 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 50,087.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 48 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 938 in the province.

The province has so far performed 338,714 virus tests. The number of recoveries in the province stands at 17,560.

Comments

comments