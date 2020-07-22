PM Imran Khan summons CCI meeting on August 6

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on August 7 to discuss the eight-point agenda, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

All the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet will attend the CCI’s 42nd session to be held in the federal capital.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues, including ones related amendment in the OGRA Ordinance 2002 and issue of giving control of Lower Portion Chashma Canal to Punjab is also part of the agenda.

The eight-point agenda includes amendments to the Minerals Act, 1948 and the implementation of HEC decisions will be reviewed in the meeting.

The suggestions will be presented in the upcoming meeting on the issue of water distribution among provinces in the light of decisions taken in the previous CCI meeting.

According to an agenda, the CCI meeting will consider national strategy against the coronavirus pandemic while the implementation of taxes, LNG import and other important decisions will be reviewed in the meeting.

The participants will also review the implementation on the decisions taken during the previous CCI meetings.

In the last CCI meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said all provinces would be given their fair share and government would resolve the complexities pertaining to the issue of funds’ allotment,

The CCI’s 41st session, which had a 16-point agenda, included a discussion on national-level issues between the centre and provinces. The PM underscored that all four provinces — Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab — would be given their fair share of money.

