PM Imran Khan summons CCI meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a 43rd meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on November 11 (Wednesday), reported ARY News.

All the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet will attend the meeting to be held in the federal capital.

The meeting will discuss 17 point agenda including recommendations of Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on IRSA act, Amendment in the OGRA Ordinance 2002, a decision on population census results, handing over the control of Chasma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) to Punjab, Windfall levy, Royalty on LPG, import of LNG, implementation of Article 158 and 172(3) of the constitution of Pakistan and implementation of Kazi Committee Methodology for calculation of Net Hydle Power Profit.

The 42nd meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) held in August had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

Amendments in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002 were also mulled over during the meeting besides giving a task to the petroleum ministry to include suggestions from the provinces in Ogra meetings.

The role of Basic Education Community Schools working under the National Commission on Human Development was also discussed during the meeting.

It was decided to hand them over to the provincial departments before the end of the ongoing year. The federal education ministry would devise a mechanism for the transfer after consultation with the provinces.

The meeting also scrutinized the process of implementation upon the decisions taken during the 41st CCI meeting.

