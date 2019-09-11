ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to Islamabad to discuss police reforms, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources claimed that PM Khan is annoyed over increasing police torture cases, which are being reported in Punjab. Usman Buzdar has reached Islamabad; he will brief the prime minister about the reforms process.

It was revealed that at least 18 people have died in the torture of Punjab police during last eight months.

Last week, expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister had directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He had warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) would be held responsible if any such incident occurs in future.

Read more: CM Buzdar directs speeding up of systematic changes in Punjab Police

An alleged ATM thief had died in Rahim Yar Khan while another suspect in Lahore lately, blowing the lid off extensive torture inflicted on arrested accused by the police.

The ATM robber, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan, passed away while he was in police custody.

He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died.

The district police officer had ordered an inquiry into his death, the exact cause of which would be determined in a post-mortem.

