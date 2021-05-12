ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the popular microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday to reiterate Pakistan’s support for the people of Palestine.

“I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine,” he tweeted, sharing a quote of American academic and intellectual Noam Chomsky.

Tensions escalated in Jerusalem after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas on innocent and unarmed worshipers. The Israeli military continued its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday, targeting several areas after rockets were fired from the enclave.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 28 Palestinians – including 10 children – were killed in Israeli air strikes on the strip since late on Monday.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted: “State terrorism by Israel against Palestinians continues unabated. Palestinians prevented from praying in Al Quds mosque & killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza incl children – & all UN can do is express “concern”! OIC also needs to move beyond rhetoric on Palestine & Kashmir.”

