ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a “serious” note of “mishandling” of a complaint lodged with the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the complaint lodged by two widow sisters was referred to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, who then forwarded it to the additional deputy commissioner (revenue) in a timely manner.

Unfortunately, it said, the ADC office binned the complaint the day it received the matter for being “sub judice in court”.

The woman lodged a fresh complaint seeking to reopen the case. When the matter was brought into the notice of a focal person of the chief secretary’s office and the deputy commissioner, the matter was re-opened and it was found that the case was not sub judice in any court.

The case was subsequently fixed for hearing on April 7. In the meantime, another complaint was received from the applicants who complained that the ADC had asked them to first withdraw the previous complaint against him from the Citizen’s Portal, after which he will take action.

The PM Office said the prime minister Imran Khan took a serious note of the matter and directed the chief secretary to order a fact-finding inquiry into it in light of both complaints by nominating a senior level officer and initiate action as per the rules.

Comments

comments