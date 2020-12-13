ISLAMABAD: Unperturbed by today’s much-hyped power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday spent time with his pet dogs, ARY News reported.

PM Khan shared pictures on his official Facebook account in which he was seen feeding his pet dogs named Sheru and Tiger at his Islamabad’s residence in Bani Gala.

It may be noted that the 11-party alliance of the opposition party under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is holding a public rally in Lahore.

