Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Unperturbed by PDM rally, PM Imran spends time with pet dogs

PM Imran Khan DOGs

ISLAMABAD: Unperturbed by today’s much-hyped power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday spent time with his pet dogs, ARY News reported.

PM Khan shared pictures on his official Facebook account in which he was seen feeding his pet dogs named Sheru and Tiger at his Islamabad’s residence in Bani Gala.

#PMIK with Sheru & Tiger.

📍Banigala, Islamabad.

Posted by Imran Khan on Sunday, 13 December 2020

It may be noted that the 11-party alliance of the opposition party under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is holding a public rally in Lahore.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

PDM’s Lahore rally to fall flat: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

PDM rally: PML-N MNA denied entry in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan

17 injured in Rawalpindi Grenade attack

Business

Cold storages to be set up at airports, ports: Razak


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close