ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of the families protesting in Islamabad for recovery of missing persons, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari visited the camp of the protesting families and met with them. She delivered a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the relatives of the missing persons.

The premier while requesting the families to end their protest assured them that he will meet the members of the representatives’ committee soon. In his message, PM Khan also asked them to handover list of the missing persons to Shireen Mazari.

The representatives of the protesting families demanded the immediate release of their missing loved ones. To th is, Mazari assured them of the delivery of their demands to the premier.

It is to be noted that the families of the missing persons had set up a camp outside the National Press Club last week but after failing to get the government’s attention, decided to march towards D-Chowk on Feb 16.

