PM to open Islamabad Security Dialogue on 17th, COAS to attend as guest of honour

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Division (NSD) will host a first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17 (Wednesday).

According to the NSD, the two-day conference is aimed at unveiling Pakistan’s new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

It is being organised by the NSD in collaboration with its advisory board comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference while Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour on the second day of the conference.

At the event, the prime minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

The security conference is a strategic forum envisioned as Pakistan’s leading intellectual platform, parallel to existing renowned fora like the Munich Security Conference held every year in Germany and the US Aspen Dialogue on the national security among others.

