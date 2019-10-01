PM Imran Khan to visit China next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day visit to China next week to meet top Chinese leadership, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, PM Imran, during his visit, will meet Chinese President XI Jinping and other high-level authorities, to thank them for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Indian occupied Kashmir issue.

Several memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed in PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

It may be noted that on September 17, the Chinese ambassador had called on PM Khan to convey best wishes from the Chinese president, before leaving to the US, to address the UNGA session.

Earlier in the month of April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited China on the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) and the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition 2019.

PM Khan, accompanied by federal ministers and senior officials’ delegation, had separately met President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on April 28.

The prime minister and his delegation were hosted to a banquet by Vice President Wang Qishan on the evening of April 27.

During these meetings, the two sides had reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations including CPEC. They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in all dimensions.

