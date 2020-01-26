PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a daylong visit to hold meetings with allies on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh and Governor will receive the prime minister at the airport, sources said.

A meeting between PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected tomorrow, in which Governor Imran Ismail will also be present, sources said.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Karachi Package and the federal government funded projects in Sindh, sources said.

The prime minister will hold a meeting with the businessmen of Karachi and the fund raising programme for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, according to sources.

PM Imran Khan will also distribute cheques under the Prime Minister’s Kamiab Jawan Programme during his visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet GDA chief Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi in Karachi tomorrow (Monday), a GDA spokesman said.

Sardar Abdul Rahim, a spokesman of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has said that Prime Minister Khan during his Karachi visit tomorrow will hold a meeting with GDA chief Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at his Kingri House residence.

They will discuss development projects of Sindh in the meeting, Sardar Rahim said.

The two leaders will also exchange views over the National Finance Commission Award and other issues of mutual interest, he added.

