ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a spring tree plantation drive titled Forest Restoration by planting a sapling at Kundian Mianwali, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in Mianwali on Sunday, he said the PTI-led government is working on the agenda of making Pakistan a prosperous Islamic welfare nation on the pattern of state of Madina.

Imran Khan expressed the government’s resolve to provide job opportunities to youth, alleviate poverty, and control inflation through prudent economic policies.

The premier said that government will provide six million health cards to people across Punjab out of which 5 million have already been issued.

He said the government will provide interest-free loans to eighty thousand people per month, while fifty thousand scholarships will be provided to undergraduate students every year.

Shedding light on the significance of the plantation, the prime minister said the government is planning to introduce a subject of Tree Plantation in the curriculum across the country.

Imran Khan the youth has a major role to play in making the tree plantation drive a success.

He directed Punjab govt to prepare a strategy to deal with timber mafia, which are involved in massive cutting down of trees.

Imran Khan also appreciated efforts of the Punjab government in providing basic facilities of education, health and clean drinking water to masses.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian area of Mianwali.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was briefed on the spring tree plantation drive. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran will also attend an annual convocation of NAMAL university as a chief guest.

Earlier on Saturday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that 250 million tree saplings will be planted in spring season under 10 billion tree tsunami programme.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Malik Amin said that these saplings would be planted across the country as the afforestation activities have been prioritized by the government to tackle fallouts of global warming.

