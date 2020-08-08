PM wants everyone to participate in tree plantation drive tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s “biggest tree plantation drive” tomorrow (Sunday), aiming to plant around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.
PM Imran taking to Twitter said that he has asked his MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign on Saturday.
“I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pakistan,” he Tweeted.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2020
According to the prime minister, the target is 35 lakh trees in a day. “Though we will try to exceed it,” he added.
It must be noted that the government has announced to observe August 9 as ‘Tiger Force Day’ across Pakistan when over a million volunteers along with the government would plant trees as part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.
The SAPM said 5.4 million youth of Tiger Force are waiting in Sindh for the task, several areas of Sindh are ruined, lets move forward to make Karachi a ‘green city’, he added.