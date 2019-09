PM Imran Khan pays tribute to Karbala martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashur, the prime minister said this day, revived the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Though Youm e Ashur had the significance due to various religious aspects, it assumed greater importance due to the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), he added.

He observed that sacrificing lives of near and dear ones in the path of Allah Almighty and for Islam would entail real success.

The prime minister said the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one’s life to the satisfaction of the Creator.

The prime minister on the occasion also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people who had been struggling against the Indian imperialism in the Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister appealed to the nation to observe the Youm e Ashur with religious respect and devotion in line with the Islamic teachings and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

