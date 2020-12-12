PM Imran Khan to address UN Climate Ambition Summit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being organised virtually today (Saturday) by the United Nations in connection with the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

As per details, ten world leaders including PM Imran Khan will address the summit. The premier was chosen by the UN for the address for his environment-friendly policy.

In his 4 to 5 minute speech, PM Imran Khan will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country.

The speech of the prime minister will be broadcast at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time.

At the summit, the countries will set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of the Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

Read more: US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

Pakistan has recently passed a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Climate Action Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13) a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline for its implementation, according to the UN’s annual sustainable development report.

Launched and adopted by all UN member countries in September 2015, the UN-led 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the roadmap to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

They aim to address global challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, health, education, water, sanitation, food security, peace, and justice.

