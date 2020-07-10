ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to compromise on performance of members of his cabinet, including ministers, his special assistants, and advisers saying they will all have to deliver.

Sources within the government quoted the premier as saying that he will assess his team’s performance and not just get briefings. He said ministers, special assistants and advisers will have to perform as heads of state institutions and bureaucrats will be judged by their performance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the ministers and other government functionaries will be required to apprise him on the actual facts about progress made towards implementation of government decisions.

The sources said that the prime minister has decided to send those failing to deliver packing and not to spare those found involved in delaying tactics. He maintains a record of official figures given by government departments and ministries during briefings to keep a track of their performance, they added.

Prime Minister also took to task functionaries found dragging their feet to implement decisions and stated in clear terms that he will no longer tolerate any negligence in government affairs.

