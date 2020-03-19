PM Imran Khan briefed over phase-wise implementation of uniform syllabus

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced that it has completed the first phase of its plan to implement uniform syllabus across the country as it prepared curriculum for classes upto fifth grade, ARY NEWS reported.

Briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the implementation of uniform syllabus across the country, the education ministry briefed that the process involved a working group comprising professionals and experts along with assistance from academics in Cambridge and Agha Khan boards and LUMS.

“It was the PTI government’s manifesto to implement uniform curriculum across the country,” the education ministry officials led by Minister Shafqat Mahmood said while sharing a time frame for complete implementation of the plan with the prime minister.

“The now-prepared curriculum uptil grade five will come into force from March 2021,” they said adding that the syllabus from grade six to eight would be finalized by March 2021 and would be enforced from March 2022.

They further said that the uniform course outline from grade nine to 12 will be finalized by March 2022 and would come into force by March 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the curriculum should include topics on Holy Prophet (PBUH), Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

“It should be devised on modern lines aimed at better educating our young generation,” he said.

The premier said that the curriculum should highlight national tradition and culture. He also directed the education authorities to eliminate role of mafia in publishing syllabus books.

“The curriculum should be implemented across the country and the federal government will extend all possible cooperation in this regard.”

