PM Imran Khan urges people to stay home ‘as much as possible’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged people to stay home ‘as much as possible’ during this coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Monday, he appealed to the nation to maintain social distancing and adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The prime minister said the more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

My message for people is to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic. The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID19 plus ease the lockdown gradually pic.twitter.com/YEOS4Hb6iu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2020

