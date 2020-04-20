Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan urges people to stay home ‘as much as possible’

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged people to stay home ‘as much as possible’ during this coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Monday, he appealed to the nation to maintain social distancing and adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The prime minister said the more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

