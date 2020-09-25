PM Imran Khan to virtually address UNGA session today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will virtually address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday.

Pakistan has been informed about the schedule of PM’s speech at the UN General Assembly. Imran Khan will be the 3rd speaker in the afternoon session of UN General Assembly 75th session.

In his weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said the Prime Minister, in his address, will share Pakistan’s perspective on various regional and international issues.

He had said the prime minister will once again raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In his wide-ranging address, PM Imran Khan will also share Pakistan’s successful handling of COVID-19, his debt relief initiative for developing countries and Islamophobia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that every year billions of dollars are illegally transferred from developing countries across the globe.

“White-collar criminals loot US$1 trillion from developing countries every year,” he had said while addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity (FACTI) on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session and called for formulating laws to bring back this money to the developing countries.

