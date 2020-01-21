PM Imran Khan embarks on three-day visit to Davos today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to embark to Davos, Switzerland, on a three-day official visit, to attend the World Economic Forum today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister is scheduled to depart to Davos, today, ( Tuesday).

On the sidelines, PM Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including the US President Donald Trump.

PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other officials will be accompanied by the PM.

Sources said the prime minister will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council.

Sources further added that a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to take place next week would likely be postponed due to the prime minister’s visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will return upon completion of his visit on Jan 23.

Last month, the Press Information Department (PID) in a statement had said the PM’s three-day visit along with his delegation is estimated to cost the national exchequer $68,000.

On the other hand, the visits of former PMs to Davos, including Nawaz Sharif, cost $762,000, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $561,000 and Yousuf Raza Gilani $459,000.

