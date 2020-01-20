PM Imran Khan embarks on three-day visit to Davos tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to embark to Davos, Switzerland, on a three-day official visit, to attend the World Economic Forum, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the prime minister is expected to depart to Davos, tomorrow, ( Tuesday).

All the arrangements, agenda and schedule of the PM Imran Khan’s meeting in Davos on the sidelines of the summit have been finalised.

PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other officials will be accompanied by the PM.

Sources said the prime minister will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities in Pakistan.

They said a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to take place next week will likely be postponed due to the prime minister’s visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will return upon completion of his visit on Jan 23.

Last month, the Press Information Department (PID) in a statement had said the PM’s three-day visit along with his delegation is estimated to cost the national exchequer $68,000.

On the other hand, the visits of former PMs to Davos, including Nawaz Sharif, cost $762,000, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $561,000 and Yousuf Raza Gilani $459,000.

