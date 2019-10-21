PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Karachi on Monday (today) on a day-long visit where he will hold meetings with high-ups besides inaugurating a power project, citing sources.

Sources said that the premier will hold separate meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers and other prominent personalities during his upcoming visit to the metropolis.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership and lawmakers.

A session will be summoned by PM Khan to make consultations over the issues of the port city. The PM will also meet the business community during his visit.

The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also meet PM Imran Khan. GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi, who recently defeated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Larkana by-election, will also attend a meeting with the premier.

PM Khan will also inaugurate the China power project in HUB, sources added.

