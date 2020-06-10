ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Lahore on Saturday for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, the prime minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the Punjab province.

The meeting will deliberate over the letter written by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Punjab Health department regarding an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The meeting will brief the primer over the ease in lockdown restriction and SOPs. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also brief PM Khan on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The performance report of Punjab government minister will be presented to the prime minister during the meeting, added sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 113,702 after detection of record 5,328 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,255 with 83 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 41,303 cases have been detected in Sindh, 43,460 in Punjab, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 5,963 in Islamabad, 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 974 in Gilgit Baltistan

