ISLAMABAD: While educational institutions that were closed in March after the outbreak of Covid-19 are set to reopen across the country in phases from Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said they will welcome millions of children back to school tomorrow.

In a Twitter post this morning, the prime minister said: “Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn.”

“We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19.”

On Sept 7, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

Classes six, seven and eight, will follow suit a week into the reopening from September 23. He said if all things operate swiftly for 15 days, then all the educational institutions will be reopened.

