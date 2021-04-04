Web Analytics
PM Imran vows to bring killers of Swat ATC judge to justice

PM Imran Khan Swat ATC judge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the murder of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children, saying the perpetrators behind the killing would be brought to justice

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan strongly condemned the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi and his family at Anbar Interchange, Swabi.

“The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with the full severity of the law,” he added.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the ATC judge and expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the incident. “Targeting women and children is a coward attempt,” he said adding that those behind the attack would not be spared.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was on Sunday killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to police, the vehicle of the ATC judge was targeted by unidentified men near Anbar interchange in Swabi, which led to the death of the judge, his wife, and two children.

Read More: ATC judge killed along with wife, children in Swabi attack

“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the attack,” they said adding that the judge was travelling from Swat to Islamabad when his vehicle got under attack.

