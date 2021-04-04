PM Imran vows to bring killers of Swat ATC judge to justice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the murder of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children, saying the perpetrators behind the killing would be brought to justice

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan strongly condemned the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi and his family at Anbar Interchange, Swabi.

“The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with the full severity of the law,” he added.

Strongly condemn the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi, his wife & 2 children at Anbar Interchange, Swabi. The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with full severity of the law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 4, 2021

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the ATC judge and expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the incident. “Targeting women and children is a coward attempt,” he said adding that those behind the attack would not be spared.

Strongly condemn the brutal killing of ATC Swat Judge Aftab Afridi & his family https://t.co/69eJB4Lex0 sympathies with the bereaved family and prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) April 4, 2021

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was on Sunday killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to police, the vehicle of the ATC judge was targeted by unidentified men near Anbar interchange in Swabi, which led to the death of the judge, his wife, and two children.

“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the attack,” they said adding that the judge was travelling from Swat to Islamabad when his vehicle got under attack.

