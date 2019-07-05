ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative to help the poor fight poverty by providing them interest-free loans.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the initiative in federal capital, he said the government will introduce new initiatives under the umbrella of the Ehsas Programme every month to pull the people out of poverty.

The prime minister distributed cheques of varying amounts of interest-free loans to help the poor set up businesses on a small scale to uplift their living standards.

The prime minister regretted previously, people came to power to serve the masses but instead served their interests.

“Naya Pakistan will pull the poor out of poverty,” said Mr Khan, citing Chinese example of bringing as many as 70o million people out of poverty over a period of 30 years.

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, he said it is aimed to transform the mindset of the people and bring them above the poverty line and make them prosperous.

“We are giving interest-free loans to 82,000 people today. InshAllah, we will empower the weak segment of society,” the premier said.

He said the PTI government is launching various welfare projects with a view to build the country on the pattern of state of Madina.

He announced three to ten per cent reward for those individuals who would identify benami properties owned Pakistani citizens. He said the amount recovered from such benami properties will be added to Ehsas programme.

