PM Imran likely to visit US on July 20: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States on July 20, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, high-level contact between both countries was made today (Thursday) according to which PM Imran is expected to visit the US in the next month.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be along with the premier during the US visit, said sources. During the visit, PM Khan will meet US president Donald Trump.

The sources further added that the final date of the PM Imran visit to the US will be finalized in a couple of days while the back door diplomatic level talks between both countries are underway.

Read More: PM Khan, Afghan President discuss bilateral ties

Earlier on June 18, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, on Tuesday unveiled that PM Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States in next one to two months.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naeemul Haque said that PM Khan has decided to stay at the ambassador’s home during his US visit in order to set an example of austerity for avoiding hefty expenditures while staying at hotels there.

Comments

comments