ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to provide all necessary resources required for action against locust swarms in the country as he was briefed over the national action plan for their elimination, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan held a meeting to control Locust swarm attacks in Islamabad and the chief minister of all the provinces and other officials attended it with some participating it via video link.

The prime minister was briefed during the review meeting that committees for inter-provincial coordination, surveillance and monitoring purposes are formed while an apex committee to deal with the matter and control room was also established.

He was briefed that district level bodies were also formed to deal with the matter. The prime minister was also informed regarding cooperation with China to tackle locusts attack in the country.

“We have also provided funds to [National Disaster Management Authority] NDMA,” the finance ministry official said.

The chief ministers of the provinces also briefed the premier over the situation and conveyed their suggestions to deal with it.

The prime minister assured them that the government was aware of the seriousness of the matter and it is necessary to improve coordination between the federal and provincial authorities to deal with the issue.

“We are committed to provide all resources for eliminating locusts from the country,” he said.

On February 06, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Thursday announced that it has decided to declare a national emergency over locusts attack in parts of the country and a summary in this regard is conveyed to the federal cabinet.

The ministry said that after a gap of 30 years, the locusts have once again attacked the country.

“We have acquired the services of armed forces and Pakistan Air Force in combating the issue,” they said adding 300 personnel of the armed forces are receiving training to tackle it.

