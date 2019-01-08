PM Imran makes surprise visits to hospital, shelter home in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday made surprise visits to District Headquarter hospital and shelter home in Rawalpindi.

PM Imran Khan accompanied by Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani arrived at the District Headquarter hospital in Rawalpindi and inquired about the facilities for the patients.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan met with the patients and inquired about their health and other issues. He visited various sections of the hospital and was briefed by the hospital’s administration about the facilities.

The prime minister directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the patients and take measures for latest facilities in the hospital.

Later, PM Imran Khan along with Adviser to PM Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed Khan visited the shelter home in Rawalpindi and inspected the facilities being provided to the homeless people there.

He appreciated the authorities for providing the best services at the shelter home. He said that it was the responsibility of the society to take care of its poor segments.

It is pertinent to mention here that shelter home project is aimed at housing a number of homeless people who usually spend nights on footpaths or other places in different cities.

Comments

comments