PM Imran stresses for bringing improvement in Punjab healthcare system

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on the provision of healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to the provincial capital, emphasized on bringing improvement in the healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yssmin Rashid, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Monday.

Matters pertaining to socio-economic development, progress on development projects and the overall situation of the province were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan reached Lahore on a day-long visit to review the performance of Punjab’s cabinet.

