PM Imran meets Pir Pagara, discusses current political situation

KARACHI: As part of his efforts to strengthen ties with allied parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met with Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara at Kingri House in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, the current political situation in the province and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government wanted to take all the allied parties on board to address the public issues.

Pir Pagara, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi thanked the prime minister for visiting his residence and expressed resolve to continue supporting the incumbent government.

Read More: Youth can put country on path of progress: PM Imran Khan

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Kamyab Jawan Program in Karachi and distributed loan cheques among successful applicants under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), in a ceremony, held in Karachi at Governor House.

Addressing a Kamyab Jawan Program cheque distribution ceremony, the prime minister had termed the transparency and merit as the cornerstones of the loan scheme.

“Kamyab Jawan Program will become 100 per cent successful if it is run on merit,” he had said, adding that society or any program fails when it doesn’t give priority to merit.

Comments

comments