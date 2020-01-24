Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges nation to come out on streets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on February 5 to show solidarity with eight million Kashmiri people who have been besieged by Indian army in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran has urged the nation to come out from their homes on February and expressed their solidarity with People of Kashmir who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost six months by the fascist racist Modi regime.

"I want Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th Feb in support of the 8 million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost 6 months by the fascist racist Modi regime," he wrote in a Tweet.

It must be noted that a countrywide Kashmir campaign will be launched from January 25 on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to PM on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Communication Minister Murad Saeed, the foreign minister said on directives of the prime minister the campaign would be launched across the country to show solidarity with Kashmir people who were put under siege by BJP government since August 5, 2019.

FM Qureshi said regional peace and security is under threat due to India’s step of revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir, adding that Kashmiris are under military lockdown by BJP government from past 172 days.

Here’s a complete schedule of Kashmir campaign:

January 25- Launch of Kashmir campaign across the country.

January 27- Culture show in Islamabad

January 28- Photo exhibition at major art galleries of the country, showing the struggle of Kashmiri people.

January 30- Seminar on Kashmir issue.

January 31- Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam will hold a press conference.

February 3- Ceremony for Youth in Islamabad’s Convention Centre and Ration distribution at Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugee camps.

February 4 – Kashmir Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

February 5- Human chain in AJK and ‘Kashmir solidarity’ rallies across the country. PM Imran Khan to address the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad as well as a public rally in Mirpur.

