PM Imran Approves National Development Council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved National Development Council (NDC) and announced its members, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, PM Imran will head the council whereas Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been made a member of the NDC.

The key government members in the council include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Minister for Planning and development Khusro Bakhtiar.

Additional Secretary to PM’s office, Secretary Foreign Affairs Division, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms were also included in the council, reads a notification.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and former police officer Hussain Asghar names were announced to chair inquiry commission to find out facts behind soaring of loans in the last 10 years, citing sources.

Read More: Hussain Asghar to head debt probe commission: sources

The development comes after the federal cabinet gave approval to his name.

Sources said several names including Shoaib Suddle, the former Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), IG Sindh was also under consideration, but Asghar’s name was finalised for the spot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the commission will be empowered and will work without any political influence.

Comments

comments